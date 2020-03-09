Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao to play lead in 'Badhaai Ho' installment, 'Badhaai Do'

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rajkummar Rao spoke about his role of playing a Delhi cop in the film. He said, "I have played a cop before but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this one is a perfect match. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and at work and that adds immense depth to his personality. Harshavardhan and Bhumi are both dear friends and extremely talented artists. Junglee Pictures’ Bareilly Ki Barfi was a fabulous experience for me. So, Badhaai Do is a reunion in many ways."

Bhumi Pednekar will be portraying the role of a PT teacher in the film. She told the tabloid that Badhaai Ho was one of her favourite films in recent times and it was really exciting for her to take the franchise forward. She also added that the script of the film is one of the best she has come across and that made her want to do this film immediately.

Badhaai Do will go on floors this June and is likely to hit theaters by early 2021.