Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam calls out media outlet after being snubbed in movie review headline

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is all set to enchant the viewers with her innocence and charm yet again with her role as 'Maya' in the horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police' which released today on Disney+ Hotstar.

With film critics posting their reviews about the same, Yami recently took to Twitter and called out a media outlet for not mentioning her and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez in its headline.

'Bhoot Police' features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as the male leads. The duo is seen as ghost hunters where Vibhooti (Saif) is a non-believer and Chiraunji (Arjun) is a believer of evil spirit. The duo brothers set off on a mission with Maya (Yami) and Kanika (Jacqueline) to ward off a notorious spirit living in a small town in the mountains.

Yami tweeted, “Thank you for the feedback but it’s high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well & to be respectfully mindful while penning their headlines!

Talking about her character in the movie Yami told IANS, "As an actor, you are always looking for a challenging and diverse role. In Bhoot police I got to do something that I haven't done before and it allowed me to expand my range as an artist. It can't be talked about right now but I hope I get to surprise my audience with it".

She further shared her experience working with the co-actors, "Saif, Arjun and Jacqueline were really good to work with. As a team, we all could bounce off each other's energy, and that reflects on the screen. We all had a blast shooting the film. We celebrated Diwali together and I introduced them to my 'Pahadi Dhaam' food and they all relished it. It felt nice and special".

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents 'Bhoot Police', directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:22 AM IST