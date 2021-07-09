Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez's horror comedy to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17

The horror comedy "Bhoot Police" has been confirmed for OTT premiere on September 17. A poster of the Pavan Kirpalani directorial film was released on Friday featuring lead stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

"Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on @disneyplushotstarvip," announced actors Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram.