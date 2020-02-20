'Bhoot in a hood': Vicky Kaushal goes undercover while visiting rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif

National Award-winning actor, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. While fans are excited for Vicky's first horror film, the actor's love life has also been the talk of the town. Vicky Kaushal is rumoured to be dating 'Zero' actress Katrina Kaif. From Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party to movie screenings, the duo has left fans speculating about their romance. While the duo has kept mum about their relationship, reports say otherwise!
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, The 'Uri' actor prefers going undercover when he's visiting Katrina's place. Yes, the report suggests that Katrina Kaif's neighbours have spotted Vicky Kaushal wearing a hoodie and covering his face with a mask to avoid paparazzi and fans.
Adding fuel to the rumours, Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle attended the screenings of 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship', on Wednesday. Among the others came to support the actor, Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif also attended the screenings of the horror film.
Birthdays, movie screenings, parties, dinner dates and more! While an official statement from the actors is still awaited, we are loving the idea of a new 'power jodi' in B-Town.
It all began, when Vicky appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, and pretended to faint when KJo had told him that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together.
Not just that, Katrina also mentioned that she has never been on a date in the last ten years. Seems like she’s found one in the Uri actor.
On the work front, Vicky's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One is all set to hit the theatres on Friday. Apart from that, the actor is also working on Sardar Udham Singh’s biopic, and will be seen playing the titular character in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. He has also bagged Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, and also revealed his first look for the film.
On the other hand, Katrina will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. It is slated to release on March 27, 2020.
