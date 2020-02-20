'Bhoot in a hood': Vicky Kaushal goes undercover while visiting rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif

National Award-winning actor, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. While fans are excited for Vicky's first horror film, the actor's love life has also been the talk of the town. Vicky Kaushal is rumoured to be dating 'Zero' actress Katrina Kaif. From Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party to movie screenings, the duo has left fans speculating about their romance. While the duo has kept mum about their relationship, reports say otherwise!

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, The 'Uri' actor prefers going undercover when he's visiting Katrina's place. Yes, the report suggests that Katrina Kaif's neighbours have spotted Vicky Kaushal wearing a hoodie and covering his face with a mask to avoid paparazzi and fans.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle attended the screenings of 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship', on Wednesday. Among the others came to support the actor, Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif also attended the screenings of the horror film.

Birthdays, movie screenings, parties, dinner dates and more! While an official statement from the actors is still awaited, we are loving the idea of a new 'power jodi' in B-Town.