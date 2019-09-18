BhoolBhulaiyaa2 trends as fans don't want Kartik Aaryan's film to be made

Mumbai: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is trending on Twitter since Wednesday morning but for the wrong reasons. Netizens feel Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who have been cast in the sequel, will not be able to do justice to the magic created by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the original film, released 12 years ago. In fact, most said they dont want a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy to happen.

"Dont ruin this mastermind movie please... Let it be left untouch... Only @akshaykumar can play these role....#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #protest #Petition #tocast #AkshayKumar", tweeted an Akshay Kumar fan.