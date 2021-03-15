Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan welcomes Tabu with a quirky post after she refused to shoot due to COVID-19 fear

After Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, veteran actor Tabu has resumed the shoot for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on Monday.

As Tabu rejoined the sets of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' today, Kartik welcomed the actor with a fun-filled quirky post.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Who' actor shared a picture from the set where he is seen taking a selfie with Kiara Advani, director Anees Bazmee and in the background, Tabu who is all ready to fill.

The actor added a witty caption for the click and almost candidly mocking the 'Haider' actor on her return, he said, "Welcome back #tabu ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani".