Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Govind Namdev joins the cast of Kartik Aaryan starrer

Veteran Actor Govind Namdev, who is known for his villainous streak in movies like "OMG - Oh My God!" and "Bandit Queen", has joined the cast of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

"I'm playing a pivotal role in the film. I'm shooting in Jaipur. It feels really great to work with such talented actors of this generation. Kiara Advani is the finest actress and Kartik is a heartthrob. Both have given hit films in the recent times and I really admire their work and talent," Govind said.