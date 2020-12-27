'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is my favourite film', clarifies Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor after 'AK vs AK' diss

Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's 'AK vs AK', on Sunday took to social media to clarify that the character he played in the recently release film was a 'fictionalised exaggerated version' of him and he's not actually like that.

Taking to Instagram, Harsh wrote, "Hi guys hope everyone’s having a great weekend and staying safe. I can’t tell you how grateful I am to all of you that have watched #akvsak over the last two days and written to me and enjoyed the film and my scenes I really didn’t expect it and it means a lot to me... really does. I also wanted to take this opportunity to get a few things across. The character I’m playing In the film is a fictionalised exaggerated version of me ! I’m not actually like that."

"Also #bhaveshjoshisuperhero is my favourite film out of the 3 I’ve so far been a part of ! Everyone that knows me knows I love it! Those lines that I improvised were just to have some fun and drag @motwayne into the mix and I thought it would be funny ! We both love the film ! A lot," he added.