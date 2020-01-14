'Bhakts at it again': Twitter on Deepika Padukone's 'Chapaak' getting 4.6 ratings on IMDB

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' has scored 4.6 on IMDb, as per the ratings of 11,144 users. The Meghna Gulzar directorial that hit the theatres on January 10 has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. From calling for a boycott to cancelling movie tickets, Deepika Padukone is being brutally trolled ever since her JNU visit. And now, Twitter is suspecting, 'bhakts' are behind the 4.6 IMDb rating.

The score is an aggregate of the ratings by 11,144 users. Over 5,500 users have given Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' a 1-star rating. In fact, there are less than 500 reviews on the site.

A user wrote, "#Bhakts seem to have attacked the IMDb ratings of #Chhapaak as well; the reviews look diametrically opposed. I think this is better than a 4.2 rated movie. Maybe if more real ratings come in then it would show... Anyway, I'm a fan @deepikapadukone and will watch the movie soon"

