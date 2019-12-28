Bhai’s Paternal Instinct: Salman Khan obliges for ‘super mom’ struggling with her baby to get a picture

It was double celebration for superstar Salman Khan, who didn’t just ring in his 54th birthday yesterday, but also welcomed his niece on the same day. Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, on Friday had their second child together.
Salman rushed to the hospital to meet his baby niece. However, fans and paparazzi flocked around him blocking his way. It was during this time that a mother with her two kids was noticed by Khan, as she tried to take a picture.
He immediately obliged despite the mob, and posed with the woman and her babies. Check out the pictures below.
Earlier, Salman took to Twitter to reveal the news of this new addition to their family along with the name. "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank you Arpita and Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her and may she grow up and make everyone proud. Thank you for all the love and respect. You all have been very kind, thank you," the actor wrote.
Salman’s birthday bash, which was held the night before was attended by family members and several industry friends such as Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Tabu among others.
On the acting front, Salman's latest release "Dabangg 3", which also features Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, has crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark at the box-office. He is now gearing up for his next titled "Radhe", which is slated to release in 2020.
