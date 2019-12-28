Bhai’s Paternal Instinct: Salman Khan obliges for ‘super mom’ struggling with her baby to get a picture

It was double celebration for superstar Salman Khan, who didn’t just ring in his 54th birthday yesterday, but also welcomed his niece on the same day. Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, on Friday had their second child together.

Salman rushed to the hospital to meet his baby niece. However, fans and paparazzi flocked around him blocking his way. It was during this time that a mother with her two kids was noticed by Khan, as she tried to take a picture.

He immediately obliged despite the mob, and posed with the woman and her babies. Check out the pictures below.