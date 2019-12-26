Bhaijaan Birthday Special: When a 27-year-old Salman Khan wanted to marry this actress but her dad said 'no'

Of course, it’s hard to take Salman Khan seriously and is known for crazy statements like the virgin comment.

Salman Khan has over the years dated several women including Sangeeta Bijlani, Somi Ali, Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.

He was reportedly also in a committed relationship with his Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Salman on heroism and more…

Fresh from the success of "Dabangg 3", Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says there are times when the makers go overboard with "heroism" but believes he is lucky to have struck the right balance in his films.

"Dabangg 3" saw Salman reprise his role of Robin Hood-like cop Chulbul Pandey and the film released on December 20, minting over Rs 90 crores in its opening weekend.

The actor, who has cemented his image as a larger-than-life hero with films like "Wanted", "Kick", "Bharat" and the "Dabangg" series, said heroism is here to stay.

"I feel when fans go to theatre they should want to be you and they should come out happier. Basically that is my funda to do movies. I don't think heroism can ever die.