'Bhai tu India aaja': Netizens invite John Cena to India after he shares a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Wrestler and actor John Cena, who is known to have a huge fan-following in India, has shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Almost a week after they were tested positive for COVID-19, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to a city hospital on Friday. WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena, who had earlier shared pictures of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan when they tested positive, shared a picture of the 'Aye Dil Hai Mushkil' actress without a caption.
Netizens took to the comments section to react to the post and had some funny reactions. A user wrote, "Bhai tu india aaja tuje sarkari nokri lagva deta hu."
"Cena is more indian that the actual indians lol," wrote another.
A user joked, "Abhishek Bachchan wants to know your location."
A day after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he had taken to Instagram to share a picture of them. His tradition of not having any captions with the pictures continued with the picture of the father-son duo.
Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, a day after the actor's father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and husband Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the COVID-19.
The mother-daughter duo was self-quarantining at home till now.
"Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine," hospital source told PTI.
"Aishwarya needed medical attention," another insider said.
