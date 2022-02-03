'Bhai ka ghar nahi, meri jail hai': Kangana Ranaut takes a sly dig at Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' at 'Lock Upp' launch

Actress Kangana Ranaut launched her new reality show 'Lock Upp' on Thursday. Producer Ekta Kapoor was also present at the launch event in Mumbai.

Kangana will host the show which will stream on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

The show will revolve around 16 contestants being locked in a jail for 72 days with the host holding power over their release.

While talking about the concept of 'Lock Upp' during the event, the 'Queen' actress took a sly dig at actor Salman Khan, who also hosts one of the most controversial TV relaity shows 'Bigg Boss'.

She said, "Ye koi bhai ka ghar nahi hai, yeh mera jail hai."

Salman has been hosting 'Bigg Boss' for over 10 years. In the show, contestants live in a purpose-built house and are isolated from the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, a source had earlier revealed that in this non-fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounding energy.

During the press conference, Ekta also promised that the show will be 'full of truth and controversies'.

