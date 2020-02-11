Bhai is a perfectionist: ‘Salman Khan does 16 to 18 retakes even when it’s not needed’, reveals Prabhu Deva

Salman Khan who is taking things slow for health sake, doesn’t really compromise on his work when it comes to films. The actor who is currently hosting reality show Bigg Boss season 13, is also simultaneously shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

While BB13 will soon come to an end, Salman wants to make sure he gets Radhe done right, and just the way he wants. The film which has Prabhu Deva donning the director’s hat, shared his experience on working with the superstar post their last flick Dabangg 3.

Prabhu told timesofindia.com that Salman does sixteen to eighteen retakes for no reason, as he is extremely particular about his shots and doesn’t wish to dissatisfy the directors. He also added that directors and choreographers should refrain from making Salman do things, and instead let him do what he does best.

Radhe marks Salman’s return with director Prabhu after the 2009 film Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop, and the recent "Dabangg 3", where he essayed his popular avatar of Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2020.