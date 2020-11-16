Bhai Dooj 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Ira Khan, Madhuri Dixit share sweet posts for their brothers

'Bai Dooj' is a festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. On this day, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions. it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

On the auspicious occasion, several Bollywood actors took to social media to share sweet posts for their brothers.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira took to Instagram to share glimpses of what happens behind the scenes of her brother Junaid's play. Sharing the video, Ira penned down a heartfelt note that read: "Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right?

Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu

I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for.

Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him - all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play."

"Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking.

And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride.



Of course, I'd never tell him that. But that's the perks of him not being on social media



Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you," she added.

Check out the video here: