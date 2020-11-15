Bhai Dooj 2020: From Shahid-Ishaan to Karisma-Kareena, sibling duos that have made it big in Bollywood

The festival of 'Bhai Dooj' falls on the second day of Diwali. It marks the bond between brothers and sisters. This Bhai Dooj, let's look at sibling duos that have made it big in Bollywood.
1. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Karisma, who's worked in more than 50 films in Bollywood, made her debut in 1991 with the romantic film, ‘Prem Qaidi’ opposite Harish Kumar.
After that, she worked in 'Deedar', 'Jigar', 'Muqabla', 'Sangraam', 'Dulaara', 'Raja Babu', 'Biwi No 1', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'among others. Karisma's on-screen chemistry with Govinda in comedy and romantic films like 'Coolie No ', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Prem Shakti', 'Dulaara', 'Andaz,' and 'Aatish' is still loved by fans.
Following the footsteps of her sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena made her foray into Bollywood with 'Refugee' in 2000. Today, Bebo aka the Begum one Bollywood is one of the biggest actresses today. From her debut to her last release 'Angrezi Medium' earlier this year, the glamourous actress has given some powerful performances and has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters including '3 Idiots' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.
2. Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar made his writing and directorial debut with Aamir Khan 'Dil Chahta Hai' in 2001 and starred in films like 'Rock On!!', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and more.
While Farhan has won accolades for his acting, singing and writing skills, his sister Zoya is a successful film director and screenwriter known for her films 'Gully Boy', 'Luck By Chance' and more. She has also donned the director's hat for super hit films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which starred her brother Farhan, among others.
3. Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar
Shahid Kapoor’s debut in 2003 release Ishq Vishk gathered him a lot of love and fame as a debut. From a protagonist in 'Haider' to a drug addict in 'Udta Punjab', the Kabir Singh' actor has received both, box office success and critical acclaim for his performances.
Shahid Kapoor, who is a great actor, a loving husband and a doting father, is also a protective elder brother. On Karan Johar's popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ Shahid had revealed that he begged his mother Neelima Azim to have another child continuously for two-three years.
Shahid's half- brother Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' and also in 'Khaali Peeli' alongside Ananya Panday.
4. Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan
While megastar Salman Khan, son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, is one of the most successful actor's in the industry, his brother Arbaaz has had his share of hits and misses.
He made his acting debut with Abbas-Mustan’s 'Daraar' opposite Juhi Chawla. Some of his blockbusters include 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Hello Brother', both with Salman, and multi-starrers such as 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'Hulchul' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'.
It was 2010 blockbuster 'Dabangg' and it’s sequel 'Dabangg 2' that gave him a new lease of life professionally. He not only acted in the films but also turned producer with the first part and a director with the sequel.
Arbaaz Khan says having a superstar brother like Salman Khan does not guarantee roles for him and he has worked hard to create a space for himself in the industry.
“I have done 70 films till now. There are people who do not get to act after two films. I have been in the industry for over two decades… No one is going to keep giving me work because I am Salman Khan’s brother,” Arbaaz told PTI.
“People may give me one or two films because of Salman but no one can make my career. I have to work towards it. I am getting work on my own merit, be it good or bad. At the end of the day I am standing here on my own,” he adds.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)