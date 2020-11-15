Bhai Dooj 2020: From Shahid-Ishaan to Karisma-Kareena, sibling duos that have made it big in Bollywood

While megastar Salman Khan, son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, is one of the most successful actor's in the industry, his brother Arbaaz has had his share of hits and misses.

He made his acting debut with Abbas-Mustan’s 'Daraar' opposite Juhi Chawla. Some of his blockbusters include 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Hello Brother', both with Salman, and multi-starrers such as 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'Hulchul' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'.

It was 2010 blockbuster 'Dabangg' and it’s sequel 'Dabangg 2' that gave him a new lease of life professionally. He not only acted in the films but also turned producer with the first part and a director with the sequel.

Arbaaz Khan says having a superstar brother like Salman Khan does not guarantee roles for him and he has worked hard to create a space for himself in the industry.

“I have done 70 films till now. There are people who do not get to act after two films. I have been in the industry for over two decades… No one is going to keep giving me work because I am Salman Khan’s brother,” Arbaaz told PTI.

“People may give me one or two films because of Salman but no one can make my career. I have to work towards it. I am getting work on my own merit, be it good or bad. At the end of the day I am standing here on my own,” he adds.