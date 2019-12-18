'Bhai kehna kya chahte ho': Twitter mocks Hrithik Roshan's confusing take on CAA

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament has created commotion in the entire country. Opposition parties and students from universities across the country are protesting against the Act.

Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were some of them who used their social media to speak.

Hrithik Roshan also took to Twitter to express his views. "As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy," he wrote.

The 'War' star made a blunder in his tweet calling India- the world's youngest democracy. A Twitter user immediately pointed it out that Tunisia is the world's youngest democracy, not India. However, Hrithik would have been right if he would have mentioned India as the 'biggest democracy in the world'.