'Bhagwat Geeta must be part of school curriculum,' says 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy feels the Bhagwat Geeta must be made a part of academic curriculum across India. The actress adds that she turned to the Hindu scripture during lockdown and, having discovered its core value, believes it should be inculcated at school level.

"I read Bhagwat Geeta Ka Saar in childhood but didn't understand it until now. See, one of my friends started reading the Bhagwat Geeta and I also joined the class -- this is before lockdown -- and I didn't make many classes due to hectic schedule. But during lockdown, I was very religious. I think it should be a part of our school curriculum. I genuinely feel that it is more than a religious book. It is 'life ka saar' (crux of life), eternal knowledge, and it is basic knowledge. If you have a question in your head, the Geeta has the answer," said Mouni.