'Bhadaas nikaal lenge': Dharmendra says he is excited to work with Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', recently said that he is quite excited to be a part of the movie.

The 85-year-old actor is ecstatic with this venture as he will be reuniting with Jaya Bachchan and finally getting to work with Shabana Azmi.

In an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra revealed that he was once slated to work with Azmi, however, the film did not come about.

He said that he will be giving it all this time. He said, "Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge (We won't hold ourselves back in this one)."

Dharmendra called Shabana a ‘fine artiste’.