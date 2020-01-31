‘Bhabhi dekh rahi hai’: Ranveer Singh shares a passionate liplock with ’83 co-star, watch video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, can hardly disappoint anyone with his weird gimmicks. Known as the entertainment powerhouse, his hilarious antics are a delight to watch on and off screen. Besides that Ranveer doesn’t shy away when it comes to tagging along his co-stars to be as quirky as him. Singh, who is busy working for his upcoming film ’83 pulled out a trick from his bag of mischievous ideas while travelling with film companions.
In a live Instagram video that surfaced online, Ranveer and Jatin Sarna, who is essaying the role of Yashpal Sharma in the film, were all set to share a liplock on a bus ride. While their peers encouraged them to go ahead with it, the duo held each other and smooched for a good three seconds.
Things got so steamy that their passion accidentally heckled the camera person, who dropped their phone. Ranveer can be seen picking up the phone and saying, "Itna pyaar? tumhari bhabhi dekh rahi jo bhi ho raha hai."
Ranveer and his actor wife Deepika Padukone, have set a new standard to social media PDA. Last week, the actor shared a new poster of the film on Instagram before leaving for Chennai to promote his upcoming sports drama.But more than the image, it was Deepika's comment which grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. She handed Ranveer her shopping list from Chennai. She asked him to bring the popular South Indian sweet Mysore Pak from Chennai.
"Don't come back without 1kg Mysore Pak from Shree Krishna and 2 1/2kg packets of Spicy Potato Chips from Hot Chips," Deepika commented. Isn't it cute?
Speaking of "'83", the film is directed by Kabir Khan and it essays former India skipper Kapil Dev's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to victory against the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil's role in the film. Deepika will also be seen in the film as Ranveer's on screen wife.
With inputs from IANS
