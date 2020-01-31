‘Bhabhi dekh rahi hai’: Ranveer Singh shares a passionate liplock with ’83 co-star, watch video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, can hardly disappoint anyone with his weird gimmicks. Known as the entertainment powerhouse, his hilarious antics are a delight to watch on and off screen. Besides that Ranveer doesn’t shy away when it comes to tagging along his co-stars to be as quirky as him. Singh, who is busy working for his upcoming film ’83 pulled out a trick from his bag of mischievous ideas while travelling with film companions.

In a live Instagram video that surfaced online, Ranveer and Jatin Sarna, who is essaying the role of Yashpal Sharma in the film, were all set to share a liplock on a bus ride. While their peers encouraged them to go ahead with it, the duo held each other and smooched for a good three seconds.

Things got so steamy that their passion accidentally heckled the camera person, who dropped their phone. Ranveer can be seen picking up the phone and saying, "Itna pyaar? tumhari bhabhi dekh rahi jo bhi ho raha hai."