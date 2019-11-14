'Bhaagamathie' Hindi remake to star R Madhavan and Bhumi Pednekar; Akshay Kumar to co-produce

Akshay Kumar is on a roll. The actor recently announced his next project Bell Bottom in collaboration with Nikkhil Advani. And now, another big movie is in the making. Akshay Kumar will be bankrolling Hindi remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie which originally starred Baahubali star, Anushka Shetty.

As per our sources, “Akshay Kumar will be collaborating with producer Vikram Malhotra for the Hindi remake of Bhaagamathie. The film will star R. Madhavan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Director G Ashok, who originally helmed Bhaagamathie, will direct the remake as well. Meanwhile, the talks are currently on and it is also reported that Akshay Kumar will have a cameo part in the film. He will shoot for six to eight days. It is on the lines of horror suspense like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film will go on floor by early December.”