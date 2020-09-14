'Bewaqoof bhakt...': Anurag Kashyap's epic reply to KRK for sharing his death hoax

Self-acclaimed film critic and 'Deshdrohi' actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is an ardent Twitter user and often makes headlines for his outlandish statements and tweets.

On Sunday, the official handle of KKR Box Office took to their verified Twitter handle to share a death hoax of 'Manmarziyaan' filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director had an epic comeback to the tweet and said that Yama aka Yamraj (God of Death) visited him last night but decided to leave him behind.

Kashyap tweeted in Hindi, "Kal yamaraaj ke darshan hue .. aaj yamaraaj khud ghar vaapas chhod ke gae . Bole - abhee to aur filmen banaanee hain tumhen . Tum film nahin banaoge aur bevaqoof/bhakt usaka boycott nahin karenge , to unaka jeevan saarthak nahin hoga. Unko saarthakata mile isalie vaapas chhod gaye mujhe."