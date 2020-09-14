'Bewaqoof bhakt...': Anurag Kashyap's epic reply to KRK for sharing his death hoax

Self-acclaimed film critic and 'Deshdrohi' actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is an ardent Twitter user and often makes headlines for his outlandish statements and tweets.
On Sunday, the official handle of KKR Box Office took to their verified Twitter handle to share a death hoax of 'Manmarziyaan' filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director had an epic comeback to the tweet and said that Yama aka Yamraj (God of Death) visited him last night but decided to leave him behind.
Kashyap tweeted in Hindi, "Kal yamaraaj ke darshan hue .. aaj yamaraaj khud ghar vaapas chhod ke gae . Bole - abhee to aur filmen banaanee hain tumhen . Tum film nahin banaoge aur bevaqoof/bhakt usaka boycott nahin karenge , to unaka jeevan saarthak nahin hoga. Unko saarthakata mile isalie vaapas chhod gaye mujhe."
After Anurag Kashyap hit back at them for the death hoax, KRK Box Office issued an apology on Twitter.
They tweeted, "We are very sorry that one of our staff misunderstood the name of #AnuragKapoor with #AnuragKashyap and published a wrong news about Anurag Kashyap Ji. RIP #AnuragKapoor Ji!"
After the tweets went viral on social media, several netizens reported the account and tagged Twitter India requesting them to 'unverify' the handle for spreading fake news.
A user wrote, "Circulating fake news of someone's death just for the fun shows how we have a long way to go as a society. Disgusting! Shame."
"This can't be funny neither can be tolerated. I literally confirmed it from google. Can u imagine, such an irresponsible behaviour from a blue tick n verified handle. @anuragkashyap72, now its not ur right but ur duty to file a legal case against them!" read a comment.
A user tagged Twitter and wrote, "This is fake news being spread by a verified account. I request you take an action to suspend this id as well as @kamaalrkhan with immediate effect since he is owning both."
