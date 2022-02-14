'Bewakoof banaya': Amrita Rao's husband RJ Anmol reveals he had auditioned for Shahid Kapoor's role in 'Ishq Vishk'; watch video

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao's husband RJ Anmol recently revealed that he had auditioned for the lead role in 2003 film 'Ishq Vishk'. However, he couldn't bag the role.

'Ishq Vishk' marked Shahid Kapoor's Bollywood debut. It also starred Amrita and Shenaz Treasury.

In a new video posted on the couple's YouTube channel, Anmol said both him and his sister auditioned for the lead roles.

He revealed that MTV was looking for fresh faces for the movie and he decided to audition for the lead role.

"When I reached the venue for the audition, the casting person saw me and said 'he’s for the lead' and sat with the dialogues. In fact, I went there with my sister. She went to audition for the role of Amrita. When the script was given to us, me and my sister had a fight over what would happen if both got selected. We had even decided who would give up the role if both got selected--she would have quit while I would've been the hero."

However, much to the disappointment of Anmol, the makers didn't cast new faces and decided to zero in on those with some experience in the entertainment industry.

"Inhone hume bewakoof banaya yaar. Amrita was in an ad, Shahid was in a music video, established chehre le liye. Humara sapna wahi tod diya," he added.

Amrita then said that she didn't even have to audition for the heroine's part and that the director just selected her for the role.

Anmol then says that all these things doesn't matter to him because now Amrita is his 'real life heroine'.

Amrita and Anmol got married on May 15, 2016, and are parents to son Veer. The couple had reportedly met during a radio interview.

