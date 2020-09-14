Bewafaa 2.0: Bear Grylls tricks Akshay Kumar into drinking elephant poop tea, watch video

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of "Into the Wild with Bear Grylls", which will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11.

The episode will also raise awareness about a cause close to 'Kesari' actor's heart -- 'Bharat Ke Veer', which is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The buzz around Kumar's episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi had generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show ever in the genre.

Akshay also confessed that doing an episode with Grylls was a "highlight for him".

During the conversation, Grylls also shared that he did not know Akshay personally, and after meeting him, he realised that he was a "fun guy with no ego". He also appreciated Akshay for his fitness, saying: "Out of all the guests we have had over the years, he is definitely Tier-1."

The special show premiered on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and will premiere on September 14 on Discovery Channel.