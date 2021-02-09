Between my mother-in-law and I, Akshai is now the third wheel: Sameera Reddy

What about Sexy Sam…

I know I was known as that, but I don’t know what people thought of me then. The real me has always been someone with a mad quirky sense of humour who is very bindas. I was and always will be a very relaxed kind of person. I don’t have it in me to fake it…

Why ‘Messy Mamma’?

Because it is me. It is a joke in our house about just how messy I can get. Akshai (Varde- her husband) cannot find his way around my bathroom counter. He doesn’t know how I do it. But in my own mess, I am very organised. I know exactly where I will find what…

Anyways, so ‘Messy Mama’ is an obvious extension of me.

Is ‘Sassy Saasu’, an extension of your mother-in-law, Manjri Varde?

Have you seen her? The boots, the tats, the chunky-jewelry and not to forget the heavy metal music she loves. It is full-on sass for her.

The two of you have totally redefined saas-bahu for the netizens, tell us a little about your relationship.

My mother-in-law (Manjri Varde) is a divorcee. When I was dating Akshai (Varde) he had told me that his mother will very much be a part of our relationship. Even when we go on dates, on the weekends she too will be accompanying us for the movies. My initial reaction was like WHAT? But now Akshai has become the third wheel.

As for redefining saas-bahu, of course we have our differences, when two people live together there are bound to be clashes. But my mother-in-law has a lot of spunk, I love her zest for life, I relate to her completely. Every small thing in our house becomes a big celebration because of just the kind of people we are. In many ways I have taken her under my wing and vice versa.