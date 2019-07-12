Better not take 'panga' with media: Rakhi Sawant to Kangana Ranaut

Recently, at the song launch even of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana got in a spat with a journalist and wrongly accused him of calling her a jingoistic woman for making movies on nationalism. The conversation turned into a heated one when the journalist stood his ground and did not give in to Kangana’s accusations. The Entertainment Journalists Guild demanded an apology from Kangana post this behaviour of hers and said that they would boycott her upcoming film if she does not apologise.

Kangana, being herself, refused to apologise and went on to call the media ‘deshdrohi’ in a video released by her sister, Rangoli where she is addressing the media. Bollywood Hungama had the opportunity to interact with Rakhi Sawant, at a media event where she was asked about her opinion on the Kangana situation. Rakhi Sawant said,”Kangana, both you and I are mental, and you even have your film Judgementall (Hai Kya) coming soon. It’s better not to take ‘panga’ with the media if you want to stay in Bollywood.” She also went on to say that media will put you on a pedestal just as quickly as they can get you off it. She also called herself “Media Ki Beti”, and has done the same quite a few times in the past.