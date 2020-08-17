Better late than never: Preity Zinta tags the 'wrong' Mahi on Twitter while sharing fond memories of MS Dhoni

Two days after India's World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from the international cricket, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and co-owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab, thanked the wicket-keeper batsman for treating them with his 16-year-long innings.
Sharing a picture from their rendezvous during the IPL where Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings, Zinta wrote, “The Helicopter has landed but the ride will be unforgettable. Thank you @mahi7781 for all the incredible memories Flag of IndiaCricket bat and ballHugging face You are and always will be the coolest one. Wish you all the best in life Thumbs up #Captaincool Flag of India #Legend #India’sfinest #ting”
However, Preity, who shared the post originally on Instagram, posted the same on Twitter, by syncing her account. This led to a ‘wrong’ Mahi being tagged on the micro blogging platform.
For those unversed, Dhoni doesn't have a Twitter account.
The World Cup-winning captain, Dhoni, had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).
In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)