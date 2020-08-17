Better late than never: Preity Zinta tags the 'wrong' Mahi on Twitter while sharing fond memories of MS Dhoni

Two days after India's World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from the international cricket, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and co-owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab, thanked the wicket-keeper batsman for treating them with his 16-year-long innings.

Sharing a picture from their rendezvous during the IPL where Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings, Zinta wrote, “The Helicopter has landed but the ride will be unforgettable. Thank you @mahi7781 for all the incredible memories Flag of IndiaCricket bat and ballHugging face You are and always will be the coolest one. Wish you all the best in life Thumbs up #Captaincool Flag of India #Legend #India’sfinest #ting”