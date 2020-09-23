'Best performance?': Gulshan Devaiah's hilarious jibe at Kangana Ranaut leaves tweeple in splits

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has once again taken a jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut and left tweeple in splits.
On Wednesday, the 'Hunterrr actor took to Twitter to reply to a user who asked, "What's #KanganaRanuat’s best performance?"
Taking a sly dig at the 'Panga' actress, Devaiah wrote, "Tweeting as Rangoli."
For the unversed, before making her debut on the micro-blogging app, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel who called herself the official spokesperson for the actress, courted back to back controversies until her account was suspended for hate mongering.
Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Gulshan Devaiah has attacked the 'Manikarnika' actress. The 'Shaitaan' actor had recently shared a poetry to take a jibe at the alleged Bollywood drug culture as well as Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about the situation.
He posted his poetic sarcasm on Twitter and titled it "My BollyMafia", with a heart emoji tagging the title. As poet, he introduces himself as Gulshan "supergullu" Devaiah.
The poem goes:
One for all,
& all for one.
The pay is good,
& so's the fun.
The drugs are free,
So's plastic surgery.
But only for members,
Exclusively.
If you're thinking,
Oh! I want in (smiley emoji)
Eat some sh*t,
You jealous cretin (emoji of face with raised eyebrow)
He tagged his poem with #jest.
In an earlier tweet he took a dig at Kangana Ranaut, and her recent assertion that Urmila Matondkar was a "soft porn star".
Gulshan wrote:
She's the Queen,
Of eloquence & class.
The rest are just,
Chote mote B grade soft Porn stars.
