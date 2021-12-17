'Best halwa ever': Vicky Kaushal reacts to sweet dish made by Katrina Kaif for her first rasoi

Hours after new bride Katrina Kaif posted a photo of the first sweet dish she made after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, the 'Uri' actor reacted to it in the most adorable way.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky posted a photo of a bowl of halwa and wrote, "Best halwa ever!!," along with a few kissing emoticons.

Earlier today, Katrina gave a glimpse of the special dish she prepared for her in-laws as a part of the 'Chaunka Chardhana' ritual. The photo shows her holding a bowl of the popular Indian dessert.

"Maine banaya...'chaunka chardhana'," she captioned the post.

Fondly referred to by fans as VicKat, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony that was marked by the presence of family and close friends.

Since her wedding, Katrina has been imparting Punjabi vibes. She paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots by including simple details to her wedding attire.

On her wedding day, she also sported red chooda and golden kaleere which are a part of Punjabi culture.

On Thursday, Katrina changed her Instagram DP and chose a picture from their wedding pheras.

Earlier this week, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport.

They will reportedly throw a wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:38 PM IST