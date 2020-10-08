'Bengal tigress will fight back', says Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, reveals how actress spent 28 days in jail

After spending 28 days in prison, actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drugs case related to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, was released on bail on Wednesday.

Her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde in a recent interview called her 'Bengali tigress' and revealed how she spent 28 days in Byculla prison.

"I personally went to a jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in the jail. She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates. She adjusted herself in the jail, because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests," he revealed, in an interview with NDTV.

Maneshinde also called out media channels for 'formatting fake news and bogus stories only for TRPs' and said that Rhea will fight back against those, who have tarnished her image.

He also said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family seems to be ‘very vindictive’ towards Chakraborty, for reasons unknown.

In an interview with Times of India, Rhea’s mother Sandhya Chakraborty also he witch-hunt and vilification her daughter was subjected to and asked, “how will she (Rhea) heal from what she has been through. But she is a fighter and she must remain strong.”