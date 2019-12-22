Belle of the brunch

Casual Chic

Here are some super tips to achieve this look…

Guys, get going!

Flaunt a neutral shade tee with jeans but add a dash of colour to it: The tee could be in colours of white, black or grey and you can team it over smart jeans. Pin a bright hued motif on the tee and be Christmas ready. Last Christmas, Bollywood’s hottest poster boy John Abraham wore just that teaming it with a bright Santa hat, and he looked so sexy ‘n’ cool that every girl wanted him to be gift-wrapped by Santa and sent to them.

n Wear Christmas motifs and stand out: Television’s hottest hunk and Bigg Boss 12’s finalist Romil Chaudhary sported an olive hued sweatshirt with motifs of snow flakes and a cute winking snowman at a suburban brunch.

This very fashionable actor teamed the look with casual ripped jeans. …And he looked super super-hot! No wonder his fans went hysterical when they saw him in this avatar. Try a similar outfit to look smokin’ hot like Romil.

A suit in a darker colour palette with a short tie or even without one looks very natty. Arjun Rampal hotted up the ambience when dressed in this ensemble at one brunch where he was spotted with his super sexy Brazilian girl-friend Gabriella.

A blazer or sports jacket with dark washed jeans teamed with chinos. This is one look many celebs love to sport at a Christmas brunch. Outfit accents can be a smart watch, pocket square or a spiffy tie pin.

Gals, take tips…

Short dresses or shorts teamed with trendy blazers: If you look at Bollywood’s most fashionable gal Malaika Arora at a Christmas brunch last year, she looked fabulous in sexy white shorts with a trendy long red blazer at a Christmas brunch last year.

Sexy white dresses or sleeveless trouser suits with ruffles or one shouldered tops: Nothing seriously looks as cool ‘n’ chic as pristine white. And glam gals Kareena Kapoor Khan - who is one of the best dressed women in Bollywood - and of course, the gorgeous Amrita Arora Khan live it up ‘n’ look so sexy in their white avatar. No wonder, this was one brunch that was smokin’ hot!

Floral prints: They are all-time faves, and look so good always. TV actress Hina Khan sported floral prints last time. No wonder she has been voted as the third sexiest women in India in a recent survey.

Get a li’l glitter: Last Christmas Bebo looked so hot in a golden knit blouse with a low back which she paired up with denim palazzos. Likewise, just add a little glitter to your style and team it with neutral hues and you are all set to be the belle of the party.

Makeup magic: Just be natural and get a ‘no makeup’ look. The trick here is to just apply a tinge of blush on the apples of your cheek and highlight your eyes with kajal – black or blue, and add a dash of soft pink lipstick.

Go ahead and do a little mix ‘n’ match this Christmas and be the belle or the hunk of the brunch.