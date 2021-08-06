BellBottom: Poster of Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s song 'Marjaawan' inspired by travel influencers?

While the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film “BellBottom” made the right noise ever since its release, the makers launched the very first song “Marjaawaan” from the film today.
This love number captures Akshay and Vaani's heart-warming romance. Shot in the beautiful locales of Scotland, 'Marjaawaan' truly highlights the essence of the pure love.
However, scores of netizens called out the visible plagiarism of concept in the song poster.
The iconic pose of throwing safety out the window or door in the case, has been a viral trend among travel influencers across social media.
Check out some instances below.
Earlier, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde too created a similar pose for the poster of their upcoming film “Radhe Shyam”.
Donning stylish retro looks, the duo perfectly portrays all the ethos of eternal romance.
The song is written and composed by Gurnazar Singh, and the music is by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev. This beautiful rendition is sung by Asees Kaur and Gurnazar Singh. The song is out now on Saregama.
Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, “BellBottom” also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.
Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. 'Bellbottom' This Pooja Entertainment production is all set to release on 19th August, 2021.