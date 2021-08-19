'BellBottom' Early Reviews: Akshay Kumar's spy drama is the perfect pick to unlock theatres

Advertisement

After a long wait, superstar Akshay Kumar's action-packed spy drama 'BellBottom' hit the theatres on Thursday.

'Bellbottom' was originally scheduled to release in April this year, however, it was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. It finally hit the theatres on August 19 and became the first major Bollywood film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

The espionage thrillers shows Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent who helps rescue Indian citizens stuck on a hijacked plane in Dubai. The Ranjit M Tewari directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutt and Huma Qureshi.

On Thursday, several film critics and netizens took to Twitter to share reviews of 'Bellbottom' and lauded Pooja Entertainments and Akshay Kumar for their 'brave' decision of theatrical release.

As per the reviews by netizens, Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom,' is exactly what Bollywood needed to unlock cinemas after a long haul owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the reviews here:

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:12 PM IST