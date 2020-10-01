Bell Bottom: Poster of Akshay Kumar's spy-thriller out

Two days after announcing a wrap of his upcoming spy-thriller 'Bell Bottom,' actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday dropped the poster of the film.

The poster sees the superstar all suited up as a detective and walking with a sturdy look on his face.

Akshay is seen wearing black aviators with a suitcase in his hand while the background has a landed airplane.

"Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here's the poster," he wrote in the caption.