'Believed that dark skin was not pretty': Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing fairness creams

Actress Priyanaka Chopra has opened up about the bullying she faced as a teenager in an American high school and said that she believed 'dark skin was not pretty'. The 'Quantico' star has also said that she regrets endorsing skin lightening creams during her initial years in Bollywood.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Chopra said that skin lightening was so normalised in South Asia that 'everyone was doing it.' The actress said that it is 'still a check' for actresses.

"And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty," she told the French-British magazine.

Opening up about the bullying she faced in high school because of her skin colour, Priyanka said, "In high school, I feel like the kids who were after me didn’t even understand why. I think it’s that they decided that they were more powerful than someone else—me—and when you pick on someone, it’s because you’re insecure."