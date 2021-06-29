'Being talked about is always great': Alaya F reacts to dating rumours with Aaishvary Thackeray

Bollywood actress Alaya F recently opened up on being in a relationship with Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray.

During one of her recent interviews, Alaya called him a 'wonderful friend and an extremely talented person.'

According to a report in ETimes, she said that while her loved ones were initially curious about such reports, they have now grown accustomed to it.

The rumours began after Alaya attended Aaishvary Thackeray’s birthday party in Dubai last year. They had also celebrated her 22nd birthday together.

If you are being talked about, that’s always great! You shouldn’t take these reports too seriously. As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t stress about it as much as I do about my professional life. I feel your personal life should fall into place naturally," Alaya told ETimes.