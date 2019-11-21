Being sisters, we wanted to do something together: Priyanka on working with Parineeti

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra who has lent her voice along with her "baby sister" Parineeti for Disney's upcoming animated adventure film 'Frozen 2' spoke about how she always wanted to work with her and how this opportunity proved to be a bonus for her.

The actor who is currently shooting for 'The White Tiger' in Delhi, shared a video on her Twitter handle in which she shared several excerpts from her journey while voicing the two main characters, Alsa and Anna.

In the one-minute-42-second video, Priyanka shared her feelings of working with her sister Parineeti for the first time. "Being sisters, we used to talk to each other about doing something together. I mean it can't get more iconic than this if we had to ever kick-start something. It was best as Elsa and Anna," she said.