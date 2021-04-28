'Being related to Priyanka Chopra hasn't helped me,' says Meera Chopra

Actress Meera Chopra, the second cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has revealed in a recent interview that being related to the Fashion actress hasn't helped her in her acting career.

Meera made her acting debut in the year 2005 with a Tamil film and later ventured into the Telugu film industry in 2006 with Bangaram. Over the years, Meera has become a famous face down South industry.

During an interview with Zoom, the actress opened up about being compared to Priyanka and revealed that the only privilege she got for coming from a family who knew cinema was that people took her seriously.

Meera added that she had to struggle during the initial days of her career and being PeeCee's sister has not helped.

Her other cousins - Parineeti Chopra and Mannara - are also actresses.

Meera made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's 1920: London, opposite Sharman Joshi. She was also seen in films like Gang of Ghosts, Nastik, and Section 375, in which she co-starred with Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Bhat.

Recently, she has played the role of a cop in a web show titled Tattoo Murders.

Meera has a film with Arjun Rampal and Harshaali Malhotra titled Nastik lined up.

On the other hand, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger and has several projects lined-up projects including Matrix 4, Citadel and Text For You.