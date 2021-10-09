'Being part of a big star's family...': Taapsee Pannu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in drugs case

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently reacted to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case.

On being asked about Aryan being trolled on social media platforms following his arrest, and whether it is baggage that comes with being a superstar's family, Taapsee told ETimes that it is a part and parcel of being a public figure and, that's a baggage every public figure's family also carries, whether they like it or not.

The 'Pink' actress said that one has the positives of enjoying a star status and this is the kind of negative that also comes with it.

She added that as far as a person is prepared to face the consequences after going through the trial officially, they don't really have to bother.

"I think with that kind of stardom level, you're aware of the scrutiny that's going to happen. It's not like ki kahan se aagaya pata nahi chala. I'm sure they know the kind of repercussions of things that are going to happen. With that kind of star status, that person is very well aware of what can happen," she added.

Aryan was detained after Narcotics Control Bureau's raid on a Goa-bound cruise on October 2. Aryan and seven others arrested in the case have been sent to 14-days of judicial custody. His bail plea was also rejected by the court on Friday and he has been taken to Arthur Jail.

Over the past week, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have received support from friends in the industry. While Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar visited the couple's home in Mumbai, several other stars such as Pooja Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Mika Singh and Hansal Mehta extended their support through social media posts. Actor Hrithik Roshan had also penned an open letter to Aryan Khan on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in 'Rashmi Rocket'. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The film is written by Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. It will release on ZEE5 on October 15.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 04:16 PM IST