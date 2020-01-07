Being Bhai: Salman Khan gifts Dabangg 3 villain Kichcha Sudeep a BMW M5 worth Rs. 1.55 crores

Salman Khan has been known to be very generous with gifts for his friends and colleagues. This time around, he has gifted a brand new car to his Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep. The actor may have faced off in the film but they are good friends in real life.
Kichcha Sudeep shared photos on Instagram as Salman Khan dropped a brand new BMW M5 which is worth a whopping Rs. 1.55 crores. The M5 boasts of a 4395 cc V8 Twin Turbo Petrol Engine accompanied by a host of other comforts and features. “Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan made me believe this line further with this surprise landing at home along with him. BMW M5 ????. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us.”
Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Dheva, released on December 20, 2019.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)