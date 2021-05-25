'Being able to...': Priyanka Chopra Jonas spills the beans on 'secret behind good marriage' with Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently presented Billboard Music Awards with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, has shared her secret to a good marriage.
In the latest cover of Vogue Australia, Priyanka spilled the beans on how she planned the 'world's most epic wedding' and also shared that, for her, conversation is the secret to a good marriage.
Priyanka told Vogue Australia, "Secret behind a good marriage? I am just two years in, so I would be able to tell you only so much. According to me, it is conversation. And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all."
Chopra and American pop sensation Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a few months. The grand wedding took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
Talking about the wedding planning, the 'Quantico' star said, "The secret behind world's most epic wedding was doing it in two months. Because we did not have time to think about anything. So, by the time it was done, it was just perfect, epic."
On Monday, Priyanka shared an appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas, who met with an accident in Los Angeles during a shoot and injured himself.
The 'White Tiger' actress shared pictures from the Billboard Awards 2021 and showered love on her husband by praising him for his work ethic and dedication to work despite a cracked rib.
She wrote, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" In the comments section, Nick responded to Priyanka's post with the three magic words: "I love you."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the spy series 'Citadel'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)