'Being able to...': Priyanka Chopra Jonas spills the beans on 'secret behind good marriage' with Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently presented Billboard Music Awards with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, has shared her secret to a good marriage.

In the latest cover of Vogue Australia, Priyanka spilled the beans on how she planned the 'world's most epic wedding' and also shared that, for her, conversation is the secret to a good marriage.

Priyanka told Vogue Australia, "Secret behind a good marriage? I am just two years in, so I would be able to tell you only so much. According to me, it is conversation. And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all."