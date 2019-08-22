Being a daughter of an army officer, Priyanka Chopra represents India very well: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has termed Priyanka Chopra "a very good representative of India" after her tweet praising the Indian Army caused ripples in Pakistan.

During an event, the actor came out in defence of Priyanka, when he was asked to comment on the matter a day after Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari urged UNICEF to "immediately remove" actor Priyanka Chopra as the UN Goodwill Ambassador.

"I guess Priyanka Chopra represents our country really well and she is not just an Indian icon she is a global icon. Being a daughter of an army officer, I believe she is truly a very good representative of India," said the 34-year-old actor.

In addition to Pakistan's many rants over New Delhi historic decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Mazari wrote a letter to UNICEF Executive Director Lenrietta Fore on Tuesday against the 'Isn't It Romantic' star because she believes that Priyanka "publicly endorsed Indian government's position." Post which B-town folks, including actors Kangana Ranaut, Anupriya Goenka, and Divya Dutta, came out in support of the icon. They also appreciated Priyanka for earning the position of UNICEF ambassador.

"Priyanka is someone I really respect; she has put us on the global chart. I think that she deserves to be where she is today. And I believe if she has been chosen to be ambassador then there is a reason for it, that she signifies something. There are a lot of people, who look up to her, women and men alike in India. So, I think she is the best idol to have that way. Somebody who people look up to, therefore kudos for where she is today," said Anupriya Goenka.