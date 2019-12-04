Behold the Greek God: Hrithik Roshan could make the sun melt with his hot looks

After basking in the success of his latest action blockbuster 'War', Hrithik Roshan was spotted around town basking in sun.
Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan was spotted in Mumbai outside the Farmers' Cafe. Hrithik went for his signature, comfy-style with a pair of denims and t-shirt. He added a chequered shirt and a cap to his street look.
Hrithik completed this streetstyle ensemble with sunglasses and an Adidas sack bag.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is riding an all-time career-high after two back-to-back blockbusters in 2019. First came Super 30, the bio-pic on mathematician Anand Kumar which belied all expectations by becoming a blockbuster. Then, doing a volte face, Hrithik played a suave intelligence officer in the actioner War which is expected to be the biggest hit of 2019.
He is now being wooed by almost every major filmmaker in the country, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aanand Rai, Farah Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.
He is also gearing up for his fourth movie in the Superhero franchise 'Krrish 4' which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The father-son duo recently finalized their script and story for the movie.
