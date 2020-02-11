'Begged them to take the baby out': Kalki shares first glimpse of daughter Sappho after 17-hour labour ordeal

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed her baby daughter Sappho a few days ago, has shared the first glimpse of the cute newborn on social media. The actress who opted for water birth shared her seventeen hours labour ordeal.

Alongside a picture of the team that took care of her, Kalki wrote, “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!”