'Begged them to take the baby out': Kalki shares first glimpse of daughter Sappho after 17-hour labour ordeal

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed her baby daughter Sappho a few days ago, has shared the first glimpse of the cute newborn on social media. The actress who opted for water birth shared her seventeen hours labour ordeal.
Alongside a picture of the team that took care of her, Kalki wrote, “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!”
Earlier, the Sacred Games actress praised the women who go through gruesome pregnancy. "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space...Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal," she wrote.
Kalki also urged her followers to spread love. "And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. 'Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves' Sappho circa 600BC," she added.
Along with the post, Kalki also posted a picture of the imprints of a person's two feet. Kalki's boyfriend Guy Hershberg, who is the father of the child, too posted the same image.
With inputs from IANS
