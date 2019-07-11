Before Kanagna Rauant, 7 Bollywood celebs who had a spat with Journalists

<p>Kangana Ranaut recently faced backlash from journalists post her feud with one at a song launch of her upcoming release with Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya. The actress refused to answer his questions and claimed he is running a smear campaign against her. The matter escalated, when the other journalists got involved, and more decided to boycott the actress.</p><p>Kangana also released a statement saying these are pseudo journalists who work on bribes and their words do not phase her. However, this is not the first time any actor has had a disagreement with a journalist. Big actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, even Aishwarya Rai has had arguments with media during events.</p>.There should be a penalty for pseudo journalists: Kangana Ranaut lashes out in new video.<p>Salman Khan has had numerous occasion when he had a feud with a reporter. He was once asked if Being Human is even an organization that exists or is it a PR strategy by the actor, to which he said, "Do you have any idea of the amount of work we do at Being Human? We do shit loads of work on a daily basis. I haven't even put my name there, man. I'm not even on the Board, or any of the trustees. The idea is that years from now, people should forget who even started the foundation. You have no idea, man. Do one thing: Come and live my life for one day."</p><p>During another incident he refused to let a reporter speak humorously in anticipation of a spat, take a look:</p>.<p>Hrithik Roshan who is gearing up for Super 30’s release back in 2010 had made headlines for miss behaving with media. The Roshan family had headed to Shirdi to seek blessing for the films release however when media did not leave them a minute of peace the actor lost his cool.</p>.<p>Shah Rukh Khan has been asked many questions about AbRam’s birth and there have been many unruly speculation in the papers to which he had a very specific answer during a media event.</p>.<p>Deepika Padukone once opened up about a leading newspaper objectifying her. When a journalist asked why she had to respond to a petty issue as such with an open letter, she had to answer back.</p>.<p>Alia Bhatt has been subjected to trolling not only on social media, but also during events and in public a reporters teasing her once asked, if she knew why Holi was celebrated, and Alia went on a rampage asking him if he knew the names to random countries in the world.</p>.<p>Parineeti Chopra during the media event of Shudh Desi Romance had to speak up when one reporter blamed women of everything that happens in a relationship, the derogatory comment left a bad taste in her mouth and she said, ‘When a couple kisses it isn’t just the girl there. And the only bodily exploitation that happens is called rape.”</p>.<p>Malika Sherawat was deemed as anti-nationalist when she talked about the regressive state women have to live in India on an international platform. But she stood by her statement and asked if she was wrong in any way?</p>.<p>Aishwarya Rai post getting married to Abhishek Bachchan was asked about the family’s relationship with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, to which she said, ‘Why are you trying to create unnecessary drama we have daily soaps for it’.</p>