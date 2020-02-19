Before Deepika Padukone, 7 B-town beauties who rocked short hair onscreen

Actress Deepika Padukone posted a picture of her new look that she will be sporting in the upcoming film, 83. In the movie, Padukone is playing the role of Romi Bhatia, cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, while the role of Kapil Dev will be played by Ranveer Singh. Her new look saw her flaunting a short haircut, taking one down memory lane when some B-town actresses sported short tresses, that received mixed reactions.
As far as millennial ladies can remember, the first short haircut that grabbed maximum eyeballs was that of Kajol in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie saw her playing the role of a young, peppy, and tomboyish college student and the haircut was a perfect fit!
Other actresses who rocked either a bob, lob, or pixie iconic haircut includes Priyanka Chopra in The Sky is Pink (2019), Anushka Sharma in PK (2014), Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sanya Malhotra in Dangal (2016), and Yami Gautam in Uri (2019).
Some were seen with short hair only for a small bit in their flicks. Parineeti Chopra was sporting short hair only for a few minutes in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) and Preity Zinta also had short hair only for sometime in the second half of the movie, Lakshya (2004).
Although everyone does not have a similar opinion when it comes to B-town ladies flaunting their chopped locks, it is interesting to see how the short hair alters the overall look of some actresses for the best and reflects as a part of their personality, while, in case of some, it only loos forced and uncalled for.
Mandira Bedi and Kiran Rao have been seen showing off their short hair cuts for the longest time and it has somewhere become synonymous with their personalities.
The movie, 83, is based on the memorable 1983 Cricket World Cup that India won against West Indies in England. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 10th April, 2020.
