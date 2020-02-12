Bebo Main Bebo: Kareena Kapoor’s TikTok doppelganger will leave Saif Ali Khan confused

After Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the internet has come across Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger who is making waves on TikTok.
Shanaya Sachdeva has more than 3.5 lakh followers on her channel with over 3.4 million likes. Dressed up as Bebo, this look alike can even leave Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan baffled.
Shanaya is seen mouthing Kareena’s dialogues, especially from her renowened films such as ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon!’ Check out her videos below.
Kareena Kapoor’s last release Good Newwz did live up to the title at the box office as well. The comedy drama also starred Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.
Apart from films, Bebo is also maintaining her tiara as B-towns fashion icon. Kareena recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s summer wedding collection fashion show in Hyderabad with actor Kartik Aaryan. She will also be sashaying on the runway for Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 grand finale by Amit Aggarwal.
On work front, Kareena is gearing up for her next release Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Furthermore, she will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, and in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)