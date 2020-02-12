Bebo Main Bebo: Kareena Kapoor’s TikTok doppelganger will leave Saif Ali Khan confused

After Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the internet has come across Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger who is making waves on TikTok.

Shanaya Sachdeva has more than 3.5 lakh followers on her channel with over 3.4 million likes. Dressed up as Bebo, this look alike can even leave Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan baffled.

Shanaya is seen mouthing Kareena’s dialogues, especially from her renowened films such as ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon!’ Check out her videos below.