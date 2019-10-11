Beauty through ages: Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan turn showstoppers for Sanjukta Dutta at IFW 2020

New Delhi: Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and her daughter Soha Ali Khan on Thursday turned showstoppers for designer Sanjukta Dutta at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS'20.

The Bollywood veteran adorned a shaded blue mekhla chador, the traditional Assamese saree, while Soha looked gorgeous in a royal blue lehenga.

"Handloom has always been my favourite and I have been wearing it regularly. I have worn mekhala chador in the past too and I have always loved this drape. Today walking for this collection so beautifully designed by Sanjukta has been a pure delight, I wish her the best in helping safeguard the heritage and through her art focusing on the future too," Sharmila said.