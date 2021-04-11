Beauty standards should be the last thing to think about: Bani J

Despite the fact that all eyes are on her and her Instagram is flooded with the inspired fans, Bani doesn’t take it to the head and keeps that pressure away. “I don’t think there is any pressure involved in it at all. There is never a day where I have to wake up and go ‘oh I have to go to the gym because Instagram is waiting for me to post something.’ It’s not like that although they do question if I rest – they go like ‘Hi why no gym post?’ Apart from that I laugh at it actually because ‘I'm like it’s a rest day guys calm down’,” she shares.

While the actress is mostly busy shooting for several projects, she ensures to hit the gym at least once a day, which she says is her responsibility towards her. “There is definitely a responsibility that I hold myself accountable to and I have been doing this since I was 19. I only got more serious as time went on because I understood how much discipline and dedication is required to make it an absolute lifestyle,” she says.

For Bani, it is the key in getting the kind of gains she has, “Therefore, I have been enjoying the whole process. It’s awesome and I just love the fact that people are inspired by it and that it actually helps other people also to stay motivated.”

Workout in her genes

It is a fact that as an actress Bani has to stay fit and in certain body circumference, but she confirms that fitness has been a part of her foundation of life since she was a kid. She credits her fitness awareness to her mother who too was health conscious and did a lot of things to fight cancer. “We grew up extremely health oriented and maintained a healthy lifestyle. We were very well aware of the food that was healthy and not healthy. My mom used to go to the gym therefore egg whites, brown bread and all of these kinds of foods were a part of our lifestyle. Growing up in a household like that we were aware that health truly is wealth and if we don’t spend time investing on our health, later on we will spend a lot of money in trying not to be sick,” she reveals.

Surely, Bani has come a long way in terms of inspiring many women in India and across many countries to make health their first priority. Her fitness videos have crossed millions of views and she proudly says that they have inspired many people to see women in fitness and sports. However, she also points out that a huge aspect of people wanting to be fit has to do with vain goals and vanity goals. “It is great to a certain extent because it helps people be motivated until they reach their goal, but they easily get demotivated if they don’t see fast results. It is not realistic. People set very unrealistic goals to have faster results and they expect to lose weight overnight which is not possible. They don’t realise that they didn’t put on that weight overnight but gradually over the years. It is essential to give yourself enough time to counter the effects that are on your body,” she suggests.

Although the actress strongly believes in patience when it comes to shaping the body, she also agrees that the world too has become more media driven; and everything is about good looks and filters. “A lot goes behind face and body tuning. I have heard of people contouring their bodies in videos. According to me, it’s ridiculous and I can’t do it therefore it just makes me want to be more honest and open about my fitness journey and the kind of content I put out. I realise how rare it is for people to see unaltered videos and pictures and also kind of appreciate what you can do with your body naturally as opposed to just using filters for everything,” she believes.

Breaking the stereotypes, a long way to go

Just like every road is not as smooth as it looks, Bani too had her share of criticism. The actress not only had to bear the judgements of society for her role in Four More Shots Please!, but also had to deal with body shaming for her masculine body type.