'Beautiful women can...': Navya Naveli Nanda gives a classy reply to fan who said she should 'try in Bollywood'

Megastar Amitabh bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently replied to a fan who suggested she should 'try in Bollywood' as she is 'beautiful'.
On Wednesday, Navya shared a candid picture of herself in which she is seen sporting an all-pink look.
She can be seen dressed in a pink tee and matching pants. Navya kept her hair loose in the picture. She was sitting on a green couch. She didn't caption the picture but posted it with a sunflower emoji.
Her tee had a message that read, "Girls are great."
Moments after the star kid shared the picture, fans and several celebrities dropped adorable comments on her post.
Her friend Khushi Kapoor commented "Love" with a couple of heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor's mom Maheep Kapoor also showered her with love.
Taking to the comments section, a fan complimented, "U r beautiful, you should try in bollywood too."
Responding to the user, Navya wrote that beautiful women can run businesses too. "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too," her reply read.
Just like her mother, Navya doesn't want to pursue a career as an actor. According to reports, she plans to join her family business, Escorts.
Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and has majored in digital technology and UX design.
Navya's social media exchange with Shanaya, Khushi, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday often grabs fans' attention. She often reacts to her Big B's Instagram posts.
Meanwhile, Navya has started her journey as an entrepreneur.