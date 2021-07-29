'Beautiful women can...': Navya Naveli Nanda gives a classy reply to fan who said she should 'try in Bollywood'

Megastar Amitabh bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently replied to a fan who suggested she should 'try in Bollywood' as she is 'beautiful'.

On Wednesday, Navya shared a candid picture of herself in which she is seen sporting an all-pink look.

She can be seen dressed in a pink tee and matching pants. Navya kept her hair loose in the picture. She was sitting on a green couch. She didn't caption the picture but posted it with a sunflower emoji.

Her tee had a message that read, "Girls are great."

Moments after the star kid shared the picture, fans and several celebrities dropped adorable comments on her post.